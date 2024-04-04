The Score – 04/04/24



This week on The Score, we speak with Inishowen man William O’Connor, he takes his UCD side to Ballybofey on Friday to face Finn Harps.

It’s a big weekend for Cockhill Celtic, Gavin Cullen tells us how preparations have been going ahead of Sunday’s FAI Junior Cup semi final against Pike Rovers and we hear from Cathal Faulkner on Redcastle United’s recent First Division success in Inishowen.

We head for London to speak with coach Michael Boyle. The Ruislip men who have 14 players from the north west in their ranks, start their Connacht Championship against Galway on Saturday.

And the Tyrone senior ladies face Kildare in the Division 2 final, Sean O’Kane tells us what they are expecting on Sunday at Croke Park.