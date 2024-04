Fanad United are Brian McCormack Sports Premier Division Champions once again as they overcame Swilly Rovers 3-0 at a wind-swept Traigh-a-Loch this afternoon.

Arthur Lynch’s side knew they needed just 1 point from this game to secure the title and they stormed out of the blocks.

Eoin Logue scored after 5 minutes and two goals from Edward McGinley had Fanad firmly in control for the rest of the match.

Manager Lynch spoke to Highland Radio’s Chris Ashmore at full time to give us his thoughts…