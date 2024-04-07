Cockhill see off Pike Rovers to progress to FAI Junior Cup Final

Cockhill Celtic have defeated Pike Rovers by a goal to nil in today’s FAI Junior Cup Semi-Final in Limerick this afternoon.

A goal on 23 minutes from Corey McBride had Cockhill in control at the break.

Pike Rovers grew into an edgy second half and almost equalised near the end but a brilliant double-save from Cockhill ‘keeper Harry Doherty kept the Limerick side at bay.

The Inishowen men will now play the winners of Gorey Rangers v Villa FC in the final.

Tom Clancy was on hand to give us his full time report from Limerick…