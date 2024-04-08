Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
The Nine ’til Noon Show  – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon
Magazine type mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues:

In hour one, we hear of concerns over road safety in Newtowncunningham. listener Eamon thinks the Israeli Ambassador to Ireland should be expelled and we discuss the difficulty in getting insurance for modified cars:

This hour is dedicated to a discussion on trauma. Liam Canning discusses how best people can deal with trauma, especially those effected by the Creeslough Tragedy:

Maria Rushe poses the question ‘Why are we so bad a taking complements?’ Noel Cunningham outlines the importance of table manners and ‘Monday Focus’ has advice on how to maximize your chances in a job interview:

Top Stories

IMG-20240408-WA0000
News, Audio, Top Stories

Storm Kathleen leaves a mark on Moville Shorewalk

8 April 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

8 April 2024
cso logo new
News, Top Stories

Live Register figures drop again in Donegal compared to last year

8 April 2024
Annagry HEalth Centre
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls made to see health services restored in Annagry

8 April 2024
