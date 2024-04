Donegal players named on Ulster Schools All Star selection

There are three players from Donegal on the Ulster Schools All Star team.

Finbarr Roarty of St Columba’s Glenties has been named at wing back while MaLarnon Cup winners Abbey Vocational School have two players in the selection.

Senán Carr is named at midfield with Kevin Muldoon on the half forward line.

The 2023-24 Danske Bank Ulster Schools Allstar football team:

1. Jamie Mooney (Our Lady’s, Castleblayney)

2. Conan Devlin (Holy Trinity, Cookstown)

3. Packie Burke Doogan (Patrician High, Carrickmacross)

4. Fionn McEldowney (St Patrick’s, Maghera)

5. Finbarr Roarty (St Columba’s, Glenties)

6. Tiernan McCormack (St Patrick’s, Maghera)

7. Éamon Young (St Mary’s, Magherafelt)

8. Senán Carr, (Abbey Vocational, Donegal)

9. Bobby McCaul (Our Lady’s Castleblayney)

10. Joshua Shehu (St Patrick’s, Cavan)

11. Kevin Muldoon (Abbey Vocational, Donegal)

12. Liam Blaney (Our Lady’s & St Patrick’s, Knock)

13. Max McGinnity (Our Lady’s, Castleblayney)

14. Oisín Doherty (St Pius X, Magherafelt)

15. Seán óg McIlwaine, (St Macartan’s, Monaghan)