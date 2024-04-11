LOI Chat with Keith Cowan

In this weeks LOI Chat, Oisin Kelly is joined by former Finn Harps skipper and current Dergview player Keith Cowan.

On Friday, Finn Harps are away to Athlone in the First Division while Derry City travel to Drogheda Utd in the Premier Division.

https://highlandradio.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/SCORE-LOI-KEITH-COWAN-1916.mp3