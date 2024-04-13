Semi-final heartbreak for Donegal boxers in National Junior Championships

Donegal had 3 semi-finalists competing in the National Boy/Girl Junior 1 Championships that took place in the National Stadium last night (Friday).

Unfortunately, none of the boxers were successful in their attempts of making a national final.

Derryveagh Boxing Club’s David Tennyson was defeated in his semi-final via a unanimous decision in the 57kg category.

Nanci McGonigle of Dunfanaghy was also beaten on a unanimous decision in her 54kg semi-final, while Kerry Brown of Convoy was on the wrong end of a split decision in her 57kg fight.