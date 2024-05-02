Joint Oireachtas Finance Committee cautioned regarding research in defective concrete discussion

The Joint Oireachtas Finance Committee yesterday was cautioned about putting too much weight into one piece of research while discussing defective concrete blocks.

Damien Owens, Chartered Engineer Director General of Engineers Ireland was responding to a question put forward by Donegal Deputy Joe McHugh, asking if engineers would sign off on outer leaf remediation works if there was potentially more deleterious martial in the building.

Recent findings by Geological Survey of Ireland have called the foundations of affected homes into question.

Mr. Owens said members of the meeting must keep an open mind to prevent wrong decisions being made prematurely: