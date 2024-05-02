Second Cllr resigns from SDLP in row over selection of new Mayor of DCSDC

A second Derry City and Strabane District Councillor has announced they are resigning from the SDLP.

It’s as the fallout over the selection of Councillor Lilian Seenoi-Barr as the next Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council continues.

Earlier this week, Strabane Councillor Jason Barr stepped back from the SDLP as he believed the selection process to put forward Cllr Seenoi-Barr was undemocratic.

Councillor Shauna Cusack has too announced her resignation from the SDLP as she says ‘to remain would be to acquiesce in the denial of local democracy’.

Councillor Cusack has appealed to people to welcome Cllr Seenoi-Barr as the new Mayor and to reject and condemn any ugly, racist or hurtful language being used.