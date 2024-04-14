Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2024

Win A Home Makeover

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Chris Malseed: “Premier Division is where we want to be”

Letterkenny Rovers captain Chris Malseed

Letterkenny Rovers hosted Donegal Town this afternoon at Leck View knowing that a point would be enough to be crowned Temple Domestic Applicances Division 1 Champions.

After going a goal down early on, Rovers re-grouped and were able to battle through the troublesome weather conditions to run out 3-1 winners thanks to goals from Caolan McConnell, Lee McMonagle and Joel Gorman.

Chris Malseed is the Letterkenny side’s captain and says that senior league titles don’t come around very often. The experienced midfielder was over the moon to lift the silverware today as he remarked that it was the first time he’d lifted a league trophy for Letterkenny Rovers as captain.

Rovers will play in the Premier Division of the Donegal Junior League next season, which is something Malseed is already excited about…

He spoke to Highland Radio’s Chris Ashmore after the full-time whistle at Leck View…

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

McGuckian 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Most Rev. Alan McGuckian installed as Bishop of Down and Connor

14 April 2024
penalty points
News, Top Stories

Donegal had least amount of penalty point offences compared to rest of country

14 April 2024
A1 - Ireland is Full (6)
News, Top Stories

Niall McConnell announces candidacy in local elections, Lifford-Stranorlar

14 April 2024
Fergal-Landy
News, Top Stories

Fergal Landy named as Labour’s candidate for Midlands North West constituency in EU elections

14 April 2024
Advertisement

Related News

McGuckian 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Most Rev. Alan McGuckian installed as Bishop of Down and Connor

14 April 2024
penalty points
News, Top Stories

Donegal had least amount of penalty point offences compared to rest of country

14 April 2024
A1 - Ireland is Full (6)
News, Top Stories

Niall McConnell announces candidacy in local elections, Lifford-Stranorlar

14 April 2024
Fergal-Landy
News, Top Stories

Fergal Landy named as Labour’s candidate for Midlands North West constituency in EU elections

14 April 2024
cost building homes
News, Top Stories

Development contributions related to home construction costs waived for another year

14 April 2024
paul deehan 2
News, Top Stories

Missing person appeal – Paul Deehan (McDaid)

14 April 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube