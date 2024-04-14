Chris Malseed: “Premier Division is where we want to be”

Letterkenny Rovers hosted Donegal Town this afternoon at Leck View knowing that a point would be enough to be crowned Temple Domestic Applicances Division 1 Champions.

After going a goal down early on, Rovers re-grouped and were able to battle through the troublesome weather conditions to run out 3-1 winners thanks to goals from Caolan McConnell, Lee McMonagle and Joel Gorman.

Chris Malseed is the Letterkenny side’s captain and says that senior league titles don’t come around very often. The experienced midfielder was over the moon to lift the silverware today as he remarked that it was the first time he’d lifted a league trophy for Letterkenny Rovers as captain.

Rovers will play in the Premier Division of the Donegal Junior League next season, which is something Malseed is already excited about…

He spoke to Highland Radio’s Chris Ashmore after the full-time whistle at Leck View…