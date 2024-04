Gardai are appealing for witnesses to a crash in the Manorcunningham area on Sunday evening last to come forward.

The driver and three passengers were hospitalised following the crash on the Galdonagh Road shortly after 7pm on Sunday. Two men were seriously injured.

It’s believed the car was travelling from Raphoe towards Newtowncunningham at the time of the crash.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to contact Gardai in Letterkenny.