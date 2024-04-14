Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2024

Win A Home Makeover

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Donegal Junior League Results 14/04/24

 

Sunday 14th April, 2024

Brian McCormick Premier
Castlefin Celtic 1 – 0 St Catherines FC
Gweedore Celtic 2 – 0 Milford United
Swilly Rovers 2 – 2 Keadue Rovers

TDA Repairs D1
Cranford FC 2 – 2 Bonagee United
Letterkenny Rovers* 3 – 1 Donegal Town

*Letterkenny Rovers are champions

Saturday 13th April, 2024

Glencar Inn Saturday D1
Arranmore United 3 – 0 Glencar Celtic
Fintown Harps AFC 3 – 0 Kildrum Tigers
Keadue Rovers 3 – 0 Cappry Rovers
Kilmacrennan Celtic Reserves 1 – 1 Donegal Town
St Catherines FC Reserves 0 – 2 Oldtown Celtic
Strand Rovers 2 – 1 Glenea United

Old Orchard Saturday D2
Ballybofey United 1 – 1 Ramelton Mariners*
Copany Rovers 2 – 3 Gweedore Celtic
Drumbar United 5 – 0 Drumoghill Res
Dunlewey Celtic 2 – 2 Swilly Rovers

*Ramelton Mariners are champions

Friday 12th April, 2024

Brian McCormick Premier
Rathmullan Celtic 0 – 3 Kilmacrennan Celtic

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

McGuckian 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Most Rev. Alan McGuckian installed as Bishop of Down and Connor

14 April 2024
penalty points
News, Top Stories

Donegal had least amount of penalty point offences compared to rest of country

14 April 2024
A1 - Ireland is Full (6)
News, Top Stories

Niall McConnell announces candidacy in local elections, Lifford-Stranorlar

14 April 2024
Fergal-Landy
News, Top Stories

Fergal Landy named as Labour’s candidate for Midlands North West constituency in EU elections

14 April 2024
Advertisement

Related News

McGuckian 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Most Rev. Alan McGuckian installed as Bishop of Down and Connor

14 April 2024
penalty points
News, Top Stories

Donegal had least amount of penalty point offences compared to rest of country

14 April 2024
A1 - Ireland is Full (6)
News, Top Stories

Niall McConnell announces candidacy in local elections, Lifford-Stranorlar

14 April 2024
Fergal-Landy
News, Top Stories

Fergal Landy named as Labour’s candidate for Midlands North West constituency in EU elections

14 April 2024
cost building homes
News, Top Stories

Development contributions related to home construction costs waived for another year

14 April 2024
paul deehan 2
News, Top Stories

Missing person appeal – Paul Deehan (McDaid)

14 April 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube