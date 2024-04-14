Donegal Junior League Results 14/04/24

Sunday 14th April, 2024
Brian McCormick Premier
Castlefin Celtic 1 – 0 St Catherines FC
Gweedore Celtic 2 – 0 Milford United
Swilly Rovers 2 – 2 Keadue Rovers
TDA Repairs D1
Cranford FC 2 – 2 Bonagee United
Letterkenny Rovers* 3 – 1 Donegal Town
*Letterkenny Rovers are champions
Saturday 13th April, 2024
Glencar Inn Saturday D1
Arranmore United 3 – 0 Glencar Celtic
Fintown Harps AFC 3 – 0 Kildrum Tigers
Keadue Rovers 3 – 0 Cappry Rovers
Kilmacrennan Celtic Reserves 1 – 1 Donegal Town
St Catherines FC Reserves 0 – 2 Oldtown Celtic
Strand Rovers 2 – 1 Glenea United
Old Orchard Saturday D2
Ballybofey United 1 – 1 Ramelton Mariners*
Copany Rovers 2 – 3 Gweedore Celtic
Drumbar United 5 – 0 Drumoghill Res
Dunlewey Celtic 2 – 2 Swilly Rovers
*Ramelton Mariners are champions
Friday 12th April, 2024
Brian McCormick Premier
Rathmullan Celtic 0 – 3 Kilmacrennan Celtic