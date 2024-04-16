Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Limited access to Spencer Road due to insecure building

Drivers in Derry are warned that there is limited access to Spencer Road as emergency services deal with an incident where debris is falling from an insecure building.

The road is closed to traffic coming from the Victoria Road and Duke Street junction and access is also not possible from Fountain Hill.

All access will be from Dungiven road.

Spencer Road is open until the junction at Mulvern Terrace and motorists will be directed to use Simpsons Brae as an alternative.

Updates will be reported as they come in.

