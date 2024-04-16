Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
The Nine Til Noon Show is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon- the podcast is below:

In this hour we hear concerns that the deposit/return scheme is disadvantaging smaller business, TY students from Scoil  Mhuire Buncrana on their excellent project warning on the dangers of overuse of alcohol. We also hear calls for the increasingly diverse population to be better represented in public jobs:

Comments and ‘Community Garda Information’ up next including a special feature on modified cars. Later Katarzyna Kurzeja discusses European Youth Week:

Pat McCart discusses comments from Simon Harris suggesting his generation of more familiar with European cities rather than Derry and Belfast, a listener has been told she can’t see her GP until, at least, May 7th, we hear of a fundraiser for young St Johnston mum Patrice Crossan and students from St Eunan’s give us a sample of their upcoming show in Letterkenny:

