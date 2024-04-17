Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Donegal Deputy accused of strategic heckling in the Dáil

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty was accused of strategic heckling in the Dáil this afternoon.

It’s after Sinn Fein highlighted there were 250 thousand hospital cancellations last year.

They included inpatient surgeries and outpatient consultations, as well as chemotherapy sessions.

The Taoiseach questioned the way in which these figures were presented and why the figure for health spending in the party’s alternative budget had disappeared from the Sinn Fein website after he had raised it in the Dáil yesterday.

A row then ensued, leading Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl once again calling for order:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

psni logo
News, Top Stories

17 year old arrested in relation to criminal damage incident in Derry

17 April 2024
ceanncomhairle
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Deputy accused of strategic heckling in the Dáil

17 April 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

17 April 2024
luh new 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Councillor fears a patient will die because of pressures gripping LUH

17 April 2024
Advertisement

Related News

psni logo
News, Top Stories

17 year old arrested in relation to criminal damage incident in Derry

17 April 2024
ceanncomhairle
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Deputy accused of strategic heckling in the Dáil

17 April 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

17 April 2024
luh new 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Councillor fears a patient will die because of pressures gripping LUH

17 April 2024
This week’s guest, Helen Burke of Team Base Ireland in Gweedore
Top Stories, Audio, Business Matters, News, Playback

Business Matters, Ep 190: Back to Gweedore from the Middle East with Helen Burke of Teambase Ireland

17 April 2024
rathmullen post office
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for new tender to be issued for Rathmullen post office

17 April 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube