Donegal Deputy accused of strategic heckling in the Dáil

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty was accused of strategic heckling in the Dáil this afternoon.

It’s after Sinn Fein highlighted there were 250 thousand hospital cancellations last year.

They included inpatient surgeries and outpatient consultations, as well as chemotherapy sessions.

The Taoiseach questioned the way in which these figures were presented and why the figure for health spending in the party’s alternative budget had disappeared from the Sinn Fein website after he had raised it in the Dáil yesterday.

A row then ensued, leading Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl once again calling for order: