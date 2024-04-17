Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show



Wednesday's

We get an update on payments from Donegal County Council through the Defective Concrete Blocks Grant Scheme. Later we have an extensive conversation of road safety:

We chat to a Donegal lady, living in Dubai, about the torrential rain that fell there on Tuesday. We have details on what forced the closure of the NW Simon Community and later Fr Colm O’Doherty discusses events planned over this year to mark the 60th anniversary of St Patrick’s Church in Murlog:

‘Wellness Wednesday’ focuses on getting a good nights sleep, Chris is in with Business News and Daniel O’Donnell reveals he is performing a special concert for Relay for Life :