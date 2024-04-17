Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon Show  is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast below!

We get an update on payments from Donegal County Council through the Defective Concrete Blocks Grant Scheme. Later we have an extensive conversation of road safety:

We chat to a Donegal lady, living in Dubai, about the torrential rain that fell there on Tuesday. We have details on what forced the closure of the NW Simon Community and later Fr Colm O’Doherty discusses events planned over this year to mark the 60th anniversary of St Patrick’s Church in Murlog:

‘Wellness Wednesday’ focuses on getting a good nights sleep, Chris is in with Business News and Daniel O’Donnell reveals he is performing a special concert for Relay for Life :

Top Stories

Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

17 April 2024
luh new 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Councillor fears a patient will die because of pressures gripping LUH

17 April 2024
This week’s guest, Helen Burke of Team Base Ireland in Gweedore
Top Stories, Audio, Business Matters, News, Playback

Business Matters, Ep 190: Back to Gweedore from the Middle East with Helen Burke of Teambase Ireland

17 April 2024
rathmullen post office
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for new tender to be issued for Rathmullen post office

17 April 2024
