Chair of Donegal branch of Diabetes Ireland writes to Taoiseach raising safety concerns

The Chair of the Donegal branch of Diabetes Ireland has in a letter to the Taoiseach today, told him that there is grave concern over patient safety due to the ongoing diabetes care crisis at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Paul Gillespie wrote to Simon Harris outlining to him how resources at the hospital have deteriorated to such a level that Type 1 diabetes patient care is now beyond critical.

Three endocrinologist posts remain unfilled.

Donegal Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn raised the matter in the Dail today.

He says the Taoiseach has failed to honour previous commitments given while he was Health Minister:

In response, Tanaiste Micheal Martin says he will raise the concerns around diabetes care with Health Minister Stephen Donnelly: