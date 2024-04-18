Derry man jailed for rape and indecent assault of child and cruelty to children

A 53 year old man from Derry has today been jailed for the rape and indecent assault of a female child and cruelty to children.

The man appeared before Derry Crown Court charged in connection with a total of 21 offences.

The man, who cannot be named in order to protect the identity of the victims, was sentenced to 13 years. He will serve six and a half years in prison and the same period on licence. He will also be placed on the Sex Offenders Register and will be subject to a Sexual Offences Prevention Order for 10 years.

Police have commended the victims in the case who are now adults, for their bravery.

A spokesperson says this was an extremely harrowing investigation and the victims’ have undoubtedly suffered long lasting trauma, further compounded by the man’s refusal to admit guilt, meaning they had to endure the added stress of a trial.