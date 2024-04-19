Finn Harps FC say it’s confident by ‘pulling together’ new stadium can be brought to fruition

Finn Harps Football Club say it is confident by pulling together it can bring the new stadium project to fruition.

The club has launched a new fundraising strategy which it hopes will secure its future and complete the long awaited move to the new stadium in Stranorlar.

Finn Harps FC say working with partners and stakeholders including the FAI, Donegal County Council, Department of Sport, Finn Park Trustees and the main contractor a clear path forward has been established to recommence construction of a new stadium.

The club has secured €5.8 million in external funding and is now launching various initiatives to fund the delivery of the €7.3 million stadium.

In a statement, the club says the funding gap will be covered by a combination of donations, fan organised events, a proposed move to an annual membership model, the sale of commercial and other assets related to the stadium and the eventual sale of Finn Park once the stadium is completed.

The club says it does not have a financial backer, but is confident that by pulling together the gap can be bridged and the project brought to fruition.

The statement warns that if the project doesn’t get over the line, there is little future as a senior club.