Almost 2,000 summer event jobs up for grabs including in Donegal

Almost 2,000 summer event jobs are up for grabs nationwide.

According to recruiters, demand for temporary staff is set to ‘explode’ for the next 3 to 4 months as the busy Irish festival scene swings into action.

There are vacancies for festivals, gigs – and football and hurling matches – being held across the country over the summer months.

A national recruitment drive for bar staff, cashiers, waiting staff, kitchen staff, chefs, and cleaners, in Dublin, Cork, Galway, Kildare, and Donegal.

The lion’s share of the roles will be Dublin-based, but 250 positions are available in Cork, and around 450 jobs will be available across the rest of the country.

Popular events that staff could be working at include the Punchestown Festival, the Galway and Ballinrobe races, the Trinity Summer Series – and the Fairview Park concerts.

Today’s open-day’s taking place between 3pm and 7.30pm at Excel Recruitment, The Capel Building, Mary’s Abbey, Dublin 7.