Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Almost 2,000 summer event jobs up for grabs including in Donegal

Almost 2,000 summer event jobs are up for grabs nationwide.

According to recruiters, demand for temporary staff is set to ‘explode’ for the next 3 to 4 months as the busy Irish festival scene swings into action.

There are vacancies for festivals, gigs – and football and hurling matches – being held across the country over the summer months.

A national recruitment drive for bar staff, cashiers, waiting staff, kitchen staff, chefs, and cleaners, in Dublin, Cork, Galway, Kildare, and Donegal.

The lion’s share of the roles will be Dublin-based, but 250 positions are available in Cork, and around 450 jobs will be available across the rest of the country.

Popular events that staff could be working at include the Punchestown Festival, the Galway and Ballinrobe races, the Trinity Summer Series – and the Fairview Park concerts.

Today’s open-day’s taking place between 3pm and 7.30pm at Excel Recruitment, The Capel Building, Mary’s Abbey, Dublin 7.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

president higgins
News, Top Stories

President’s recent hospitalisation was because of mild stroke

24 April 2024
Garda
News, Top Stories

Road reopens following fatal crash in Falcarragh

24 April 2024
jobs unemployment
News, Top Stories

Almost 2,000 summer event jobs up for grabs including in Donegal

24 April 2024
jeffrey donaldson dup
News, Top Stories

Jeffrey Donaldson in court today to face historical sexual offences charges

24 April 2024
Advertisement

Related News

president higgins
News, Top Stories

President’s recent hospitalisation was because of mild stroke

24 April 2024
Garda
News, Top Stories

Road reopens following fatal crash in Falcarragh

24 April 2024
jobs unemployment
News, Top Stories

Almost 2,000 summer event jobs up for grabs including in Donegal

24 April 2024
jeffrey donaldson dup
News, Top Stories

Jeffrey Donaldson in court today to face historical sexual offences charges

24 April 2024
Direction Heading
News, Top Stories

Minister issues directions on four of six OPTR recommendations regarding Letterkenny Plan

24 April 2024
kitchen tap
News, Top Stories

Water outage in North Donegal this evening

24 April 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube