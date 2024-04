The €6 million Muff to Quigley’s Point Greenway will officially open this week.

The Minister of State at the Department of Transport Jack Chambers will be in Donegal to officiate the opening of the development along with the €3.6 million Lifford to Castlefinn Greenway.

Cathaoirleach of the Inishowen Municipal District, Councillor Terry Crossan says the Muff to Quigley’s Point Greenway is hugely beneficial in improving road safety in the area: