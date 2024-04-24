Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Jeffrey Donaldson and wife appear in court

Former DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson and his wife Eleanor have appeared in court charged in relation to historic sexual offences.

They appeared before Newry Magistrates Court this morning.

61 year old Jeffrey Donaldson is accused of 11 offences, including one count of rape.

He’s also charged with 9 counts of indecently assaulting a female, while there is also a charge of gross indecency with a child.

His wife, 58-year old Eleanor Donaldson, faces four charges which include aiding and abetting the offence.

Both of the accused deny the charges, and spoke in court only to confirm their names and dates of birth, and if they understood the charges.

The case is due before the court again next month.

