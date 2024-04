The former DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson is due before the courts today to face charges of historical sexual offences.

The 61 year old is expected to appear in person at Newry Magistrates Court to face 11 charges, including one count of rape.

A 57 year old woman is also facing charges of aiding and abetting the alleged crimes.

Mr Donaldson who is still the sitting MP for Lagan Valley says he’ll be “strenuously contesting” the charges against him.