Major golf tourism promotion event in Donegal

A major push to promote golf tourism has been taking place in Donegal this week, with a group of high profile group of sports journalists.

The “Swing into Scenic Bliss” event has been coordinated by Fáilte Ireland, in partnership with Donegal Airport, Donegal Tourism, and Emerald Airlines.

Failte Ireland’s Wild Atlantic Way Programme Officer David Leonard says the collaboration represents an exciting opportunity to showcase Donegal’s exceptional golf courses and hospitality to a distinguished group of sports journalists, giving them a firsthand experience of the beauty and world-class amenities that await golf enthusiasts in Donegal.

He adds golf tourism is estimated to be worth more than €300 million annually to the Republic of Ireland economy, with Fáilte Ireland’s research showing a golf visitor typically spends three times more than the average leisure tourist.

The “Swing into Scenic Bliss” media event features guided tours at Cruit Island Golf Club, Narin & Portnoo Links, Rosapenna Golf Resort and Portsalon Golf Club.

Sarah Nolan of Donegal Tourism says with challenging courses designed by world-renowned architects, Donegal offers an unforgettable golfing experience for players of all levels.