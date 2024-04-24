Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Major golf tourism promotion event in Donegal

A major push to promote golf tourism has been taking place in Donegal this week, with a group of high profile group of sports journalists.

The “Swing into Scenic Bliss” event has been coordinated by Fáilte Ireland, in partnership with Donegal Airport, Donegal Tourism, and Emerald Airlines.

Failte Ireland’s Wild Atlantic Way Programme Officer David Leonard says the collaboration represents an exciting opportunity to showcase Donegal’s exceptional golf courses and hospitality to a distinguished group of sports journalists, giving them a firsthand experience of the beauty and world-class amenities that await golf enthusiasts in Donegal.

He adds golf tourism is estimated to be worth more than €300 million annually to the Republic of Ireland economy, with Fáilte Ireland’s research showing a golf visitor typically spends three times more than the average leisure tourist.

The “Swing into Scenic Bliss” media event features guided tours at Cruit Island Golf Club, Narin & Portnoo Links, Rosapenna Golf Resort and Portsalon Golf Club.

Sarah Nolan of Donegal Tourism says with challenging courses designed by world-renowned architects, Donegal offers an unforgettable golfing experience for players of all levels.

Top Stories

jobs unemployment
News, Top Stories

Almost 2,000 summer event jobs up for grabs including in Donegal

24 April 2024
jeffrey donaldson dup
News, Top Stories

Jeffrey Donaldson in court today to face historical sexual offences charges

24 April 2024
Direction Heading
News, Top Stories

Minister issues directions on four of six OPTR recommendations regarding Letterkenny Plan

24 April 2024
kitchen tap
News, Top Stories

Water outage in North Donegal this evening

24 April 2024
