Minister issues directions on four of six OPTR recommendations regarding Letterkenny Plan

The Housing and Local Government Minister Darragh O’Brien has directed Donegal County Council to make a number of changes to the Letterkenny Plan and Local Transport Plan which was adopted earlier this year.

Six recommendations were subsequently sent to the minister by the Office of the Planning Regulator.

In the case of four areas, Creeve, Castlebane, Ballymacool and Bunagee, the minister has instructed Chief Executive John McLaughlin to reinstate the zoning objectives on the draft plan. However, he doesn’t make directions in the case of the other two recommendations, covering zoning at Glencar Scotch and Killyclug.

The relevant documents can be accessed and read HERE

 

 

 

 

