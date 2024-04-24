More than 80% of asylum seekers coming through NI

More than 80% of asylum seekers in Ireland are travelling from the UK through Northern Ireland.

In response to a question from Senator Robbie Gallagher, Justice Minister Helen McEntee said the number of people seeking asylum believed to be coming over the border had climbed in recent months.

The revelation came during a hearing on the Government’s decision to opt into an EU-wide migration and asylum pact.

Senator Gallagher says further clarity on what checks are being implemented at the border is urgently needed: