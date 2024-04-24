Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
North’s Economy Minister supports extension of WAW into Derry

The North’s Economy Minister has expressed his support to have the Wild Atlantic Way extended into Derry.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood wrote to Minister Conor Murphy on the back of a recent report which revealed the tourism initiative generates more than €3 billion per year in revenue.

He requested an assessment of the potential benefit of extending the Wild Atlantic Way from Donegal through Derry and onto the Causeway Coast.

Foyle MLA Sinead McLaughlin says the expansion of the tourism initiative into Derry would be a natural progression.

She says work needs to start now so the entire North West can reap the benefits:

