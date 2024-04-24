Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Official portrait of Donegal born Lord unveiled at Stormont

An official portrait has been unveiled at Stormont to mark a Donegal born Lord’s service as Speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly.

Lord William Hay was born in Milford before moving with his family to Derry. During his political career he held roles as a DUP councillor and Foyle MLA and was appointed to the House of Lords in 2014.

Lord Hay served as speaker of the NI Assembly for almost seven and a half years.

Foyle MLA Gary Middleton says it was an honour to attend the unveiling of the portrait of his colleague yesterday and that it was a special occasion.

