Reaction: Hugh McGrath’s Derry U20’s rally in second half to see off Donegal

Derry U20s came out on the right side of the drama in their Ulster U20 Championship Semi-Final clash with Donegal in Ballybofey this evening.

Ryan McNicholl kicked a late, late winner for Hugh McGrath’s side after a hectic last few minutes to an enthralling contest.

Even though he was delighted to get over the line, McGrath told Michael McMullan after the game that his side will need to improve before they take on Tyrone in next week’s decider.

“Will that level of performance beat Tyrone next week? Probably not, but that’s for us to work on in the next few days”…

Derry will play Tyrone in the EirGrid Ulster U20 Final next Wednesday evening at the Athletics Ground in Armagh. Throw in will be at 7:30pm.