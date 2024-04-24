Resurfacing works getting underway this morning at Carrick and Carrigart

Donegal County Council is warning of potential traffic delays between Kilcar and Carrick for the next three days as a result of road resurfacing works.

The works are getting underway on the R263 at Cuskry Glebe, Bogagh, Carrick from 8 o’clock this morning, and will continue daily from 8am to 6pm until Friday evening.

Traffic Management will be in place and the council says delays can be expected.

Meanwhile, delays are also expected as a result of road resurfacing works in Carrigart.

The works are taking place at the Circle K filling station on the R245 Milford Road between today and Friday evening.