Resurfacing works getting underway this morning at Carrick and Carrigart

Donegal County Council is warning of potential traffic delays between Kilcar and Carrick for the next three days as a result of road resurfacing works.

The works are getting underway on the R263 at Cuskry Glebe, Bogagh, Carrick from 8 o’clock this morning, and will continue daily from 8am to 6pm until Friday evening.

Traffic Management will be in place and the council says delays can be expected.

Meanwhile, delays are also expected as a result of road resurfacing works in Carrigart.

The works are taking place at the Circle K filling station on the R245 Milford Road  between today and Friday evening.

 

president higgins
News, Top Stories

President’s recent hospitalisation was because of mild stroke

24 April 2024
Garda
News, Top Stories

Road reopens following fatal crash in Falcarragh

24 April 2024
jobs unemployment
News, Top Stories

Almost 2,000 summer event jobs up for grabs including in Donegal

24 April 2024
jeffrey donaldson dup
News, Top Stories

Jeffrey Donaldson in court today to face historical sexual offences charges

24 April 2024
Advertisement

