Road reopens following fatal crash in Falcarragh

The road has reopened following a fatal crash in Falcarragh yesterday afternoon.

A woman in her 80s, the driver and sole occupant of the car died after the crash on the Ballina Road at 1:30pm yesterday.

A technical examination of the scene has been carried out.

Gardai are continuing to appeal for witnesses to come forward.

A motorcyclist meanwhile, died following a fatal road crash in Co Cork yesterday evening, brining to 66 the total number of people who have died on Irish roads this year.

The man in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene.