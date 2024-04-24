Ulster U20 Championship: Tyrone overcome Monaghan to set up showdown with Derry

Tyrone have beaten Monaghan 2-09 to 0-14 in tonight’s EirGrid Ulster U20 Championship Semi-Final at Healy Park in Omagh.

Cormac Devlin’s early goal was the big score of the first half as the Red Hand men led 1-05 to 0-07 at the interval.

Tyrone hit another goal early in the second half and, even though Monaghan did their best to work their way back into the game with some fine scores, it was Paul Devlin’s side who ran out worthy winners in the end.

Tyrone will now play Derry in the Ulster U20 Final next Wednesday evening at the Athletic Grounds in Armagh. Derry scored with the last kick of the game in the other semi-final against Donegal tonight to book their place in the decider.

After the game, manager Devlin gave his thoughts to Francis Mooney…