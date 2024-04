Residents and businesses in North Donegal will be without water this evening as repairs get underway at 6pm.

Burt, Fahan, Newtowncunningham, Manorcunningham, Bridge End, Burtfoot and surrounding areas will be impacted, with works set to cease just before midnight.

A traffic management plan will be in place.

It may take up to three hours after the estimated restoration time for supplies to return.