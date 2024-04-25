Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show:

We are live from Gweedore with chat, features and live music to help mark 30 years of business atGenesis Aesthetic, Skin & Hair Studio!

In hour one we chat business owner Mary Ferry, Donegal Airport manager Eilis Docherty drops in for a chat and student Jessica talks about how she can train for the beauty industry locally:

In this weeks Your Voice, Your Community we chat to Ciaran Nixon who is a member of the Jehovah Witness congregation in Donegal. Donegal Person of the Year, Moya Brennan visits for a chat the we talk to three local All Ireland jiving champions!:

We have live music from Mathew Brennan and Cillian Green before we talk to Mary Coyle of the Donegal Cancer Flights and Services and Kathleen Griffin who has availed of the services. Our last guest is Ann Marie who is a driver with DCFS:

Top Stories

Screenshot 2024-04-25 143852
News, Top Stories

Gardaí call for road safety following excessive speed and drug use detected

25 April 2024
donegal airport aerial view
News, Audio, Top Stories

Almost €1.3m in funding announced for Donegal Airport

25 April 2024
tusla22
News, Top Stories

HIQA inspection finds NW children’s residential centre to be well run and adequately resourced

25 April 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

25 April 2024
