The Score – 25/04/24

This week on The Score, Former Finn Harps player Joe Boyle joins us to look ahead to Friday’s League of Ireland fixtures for Finn Harps and Derry City.

Former Derry Manager and All Ireland winner Damian Cassidy will give us the neutral view on this Sunday’s Ulster Championship semi final meeting of Donegal and Tyrone plus there’s a recap of Wednesday’s Ulster u20 championship semi finals, and Brendan McDaid joins us for the latest preview of next month’s North West 10k.