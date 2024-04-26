Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

The Nine Til Noon  is broadcast live each weekday between 9am to 12noon. You can listen back to a podcast of the latest Friday edition below!

Our Friday Panel is Deputy Marc McSharry, Damian Dowds and Dr Michelle Maher – topics include Immigration, the upcoming elections and calls for penalty points to be doubled:

Minister of State Mary Butler joins Greg to discuss the opening of the Ballyshannon Community Hospital and the future of day care services in Carndonagh. We hear of a free course in Inishowen on voter education and there are calls for regulations at teen discos:

Michael and Fionnuala are in for That’s Entertainment:

