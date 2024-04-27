Institute score late on to claim play-off spot

Institute defeated Portadown 1-0 in last night’s Playr-Fit Championship Split to claim a promotion/relegation play-off spot.

Michael Harris was the hero for ‘Stute as he fired into the bottom corner from Shane McGinty’s assist to seal a 1-0 victory at Shamrock Park.

Harris’s dramatic strike saw his side go ahead of Bangor and Annagh United into the runner-up position behind champions Portadown.

Institute will host the first leg of the play-off next Tuesday night, with the return leg at Ballymena Showgrounds three days later.

Meanwhile, Dergview drew 2-2 with Ards.