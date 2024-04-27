Mickey McCann and Danny Cullen react to Donegal’s win over Monaghan in Nickey Rackard Cup

Donegal’s senior hurlers have gotten another win in the Nickey Rackard Cup as they overcame Monaghan by 4-27 to 0-15 at O’Donnell Park this afternoon.

This was Mickey McCann’s side’s third outing of the campaign, having already beaten Armagh and Mayo in the two previous weeks.

It was one-way-traffic for a large proportion of today’s game, as goals from Liam McKinney, Oisin Grant, Declan Coulter and Gerard Gilmore and a wide range of point scorers helped Donegal on their way to victory.

After the game, Highland Radio’s Chris Ashmore caught up with manager Mickey McCann…

Chris also got the thoughts of experienced player Danny Cullen at full time in Letterkenny…

Donegal’s final two fixtures before the knock-out stages are against Roscommon and Louth.