Council says scum on bathing waters is organic, and not the result of pollution

Donegal County Council says a scum which has appeared on the water in some of Donegal’s beaches over the past number of days is not pollution.

The council says its tests show the material is derived from decaying organic matter, such as seaweed and marine plant debris, and it is already beginning to clear in some areas.

Among those who initially reported the issue was Buncrana Councillor Jack Murray.

He’s satisfied this is a seasonal occurrence, which has been noticed in Donegal before…………

 

Statement in full –

 

Donegal County Council has received a number of queries directly and through elected members in relation to apparent water quality issues at various locations around the Donegal coast in the past week. Members of the public, and seas swimmers in particular, have reported the presence of suspended material, which leaves a scum on the surface of the water and shoreline. Donegal County Council’s Environment staff have conducted investigations, including water testing, and have concluded that the material is derived from decaying organic matter, such as seaweed and marine plant debris, which has been dislodged and is accumulating in sheltered areas due to the current dry, calm conditions. These issues have been identified at Malinhead, Ludden & Ned’s Point in Buncrana, Inch Island, Marble Hill and Mountcharles in recent days, but has cleared up in a short space of time at most locations in a matter of one or two days, as verified by follow-up inspections. The material has also been identified at these locations in previous years and appears to be a seasonal issue. The official bathing season commences in the first week in June, when the Council’s routine monitoring of designated bathing waters will start.

