Sinn Féin local election candidate in the Glenties LEA Councillor John Shemais Ó Fearraigh has called for toilets to be located in Creeslough at the foot of Muckish, where a new car park has been developed.

The car park is a joint project between Donegal County Council and the Creeslough Development Committee, and has seen an increase in users.

Cllr Ó Fearraigh says that toilets are a necessity as visitors in the area increase.