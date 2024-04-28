Brian Dooher reflects as his Tyrone side “run out of juice” against Donegal

Brian Dooher says his Tyrone team “ran out of juice” as they were beaten 0-18 0-16 after extra time in today’s Ulster Semi Final against Donegal at Celtic Park.

Tyrone led by 3 points at half time after a dull opening period. Donegal did improve in the 2nd half but it took a last gasp point from Brendan McCole to level things, as Tyrone very nearly caused an upset.

It was Donegal who looked stronger in extra time and eventually ran out 2-point winners on a day where Tyrone were forced to play an added 20 minutes for the 2nd time in a week.

Tyrone’s Ulster campaign is now over, and manager Dooher says he hasn’t even considered what the All Ireland series might look like later in the year…