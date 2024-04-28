Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Brian Dooher reflects as his Tyrone side “run out of juice” against Donegal

Brian Dooher says his Tyrone team “ran out of juice” as they were beaten 0-18 0-16 after extra time in today’s Ulster Semi Final against Donegal at Celtic Park.

Tyrone led by 3 points at half time after a dull opening period. Donegal did improve in the 2nd half but it took a last gasp point from Brendan McCole to level things, as Tyrone very nearly caused an upset.

It was Donegal who looked stronger in extra time and eventually ran out 2-point winners on a day where Tyrone were forced to play an added 20 minutes for the 2nd time in a week.

Tyrone’s Ulster campaign is now over, and manager Dooher says he hasn’t even considered what the All Ireland series might look like later in the year…

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

psni logo
News, Top Stories

Man threatening people with machetes arrested in Tyrone

28 April 2024
Taps that turn off automatically help prevent water being wasted
News, Top Stories

Water outage notice for northwest Donegal tomorrow

28 April 2024
maria walsh
News, Audio, Top Stories

European Disability Card will ensure freedom for those with disabilities

28 April 2024
Duntally Wood
News, Top Stories

34 cases of vandalism logged at parks and heritage sites across Ireland

28 April 2024
Advertisement

Related News

psni logo
News, Top Stories

Man threatening people with machetes arrested in Tyrone

28 April 2024
Taps that turn off automatically help prevent water being wasted
News, Top Stories

Water outage notice for northwest Donegal tomorrow

28 April 2024
maria walsh
News, Audio, Top Stories

European Disability Card will ensure freedom for those with disabilities

28 April 2024
Duntally Wood
News, Top Stories

34 cases of vandalism logged at parks and heritage sites across Ireland

28 April 2024
439695208_759449853034758_9048499103725486348_n
News, Top Stories

Uninsured driver caught speeding with cannabis and amphetamine in system

28 April 2024
fianna fail logo
News, Top Stories

Public support for Fianna Fáil sees lowest point in nearly two years

28 April 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube