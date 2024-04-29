Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
47 claims over accidents caused by uninsured drivers in Donegal in 2023

There’s been an 11% rise in the number of claims over accidents caused by uninsured cars.

The Motor Insurers’ Bureau of Ireland has released figures, showing 187 extra claims in 2023.

The largest number of claims for uninsured driving came in Dublin, followed by Cork, Limerick, Kildare and Galway.

In Donegal, there were 47 claims relating to accidents caused by uninsured vehicles.

MIBI Chief Executive, David Fitzgerald says a new law enforcement system will clamp down on those driving without insurance:

