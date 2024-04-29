Circus seeks out individuals behind their advertising posters disappearing act



An appeal has been issued for information by Tom Duffy’s Circus after a number of their posters were damaged in Letterkenny over the weekend.

A spokesperson says it’s believed the damage was done around 9pm last night.

The boards were pulled to bottom of poles, out of people’s vision lines in the town centre, from the Dry Arch Roundabout, through Neil T. Blaney Road and on to Paddy Harte Road.

The business is now asking those who were in the area and may have dashcam footage or relevant information to make it available.