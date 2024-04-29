Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal Cllr urges Justice Minister to introduce incentives for Gardai to stay on longer in force

Garda

The Justice Minister is being urged to introduce incentives for Gardai who are considering early retirement to stay on in the force.

Councillor Michael McBride says it is proving near impossible to increase Garda numbers. While the number of recruits passing through Templemore Garda Station are increasing, its counterproductive as more and more Gardai are opting for early retirement.

Donegal’s Chief Superintendent Goretti Sheridan acknowledged that there is a huge loss of knowledge when a Garda retires.

Councillor McBride believes measures need to be put in place to retain as many Gardai as possible:

