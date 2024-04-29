Donegal company announces €5 million global expansion

A Donegal company has announced a €5 million global expansion.

Falcarragh based company Kelsius, plans to expand its manufacturing and research and development facility to meet global demands.

The company processes over 80 terabytes of data each year in connection to its wireless temperature monitoring and digital Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point systems, which is out growing its current resources.

The move will allow the company to continue to serve current customers and welcome new customers.