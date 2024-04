The new head of the Irish Pharmacy Union is calling for an overhaul of the industry’s current funding model.

The IPU wants a flat fee of 6 euro 50 introduced for pharmacists administering community drug schemes, after a 16 year pay freeze.

Community pharmacists dispensed 80 million medicines on behalf of the state last year.

Union President is Donegal pharmacist, Tom Murray. He says members are being exploited under the current system: