Incoming Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council subject to online abuse

Cllr. Lilian Seenoi-Barr has become the victim of online abuse in the wake of the announcement of her appointment to become the next Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council.

Alex Jones, an American who was forced to pay a fine of £1.2 billion for claiming the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting was a hoax, labelled the incoming mayor as an ‘invader’ on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The Texan’s previous post claimed ‘Ireland was rising’, in relation to the unrest seen in Newtownmountkennedy in recent days.

SDLP leader Colm Eastwood MP has defended Cllr. Seenoi-Barr in a statement, saying such hate has been spread in a bid to ‘fuel their own appalling ideology’.