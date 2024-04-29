Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Incoming Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council subject to online abuse

Cllr. Lilian Seenoi-Barr has become the victim of online abuse in the wake of the announcement of her appointment to become the next Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council.

Alex Jones, an American who was forced to pay a fine of £1.2 billion for claiming the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting was a hoax, labelled the incoming mayor as an ‘invader’ on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The Texan’s previous post claimed ‘Ireland was rising’, in relation to the unrest seen in Newtownmountkennedy in recent days.

SDLP leader Colm Eastwood MP has defended Cllr. Seenoi-Barr in a statement, saying such hate has been spread in a bid to ‘fuel their own appalling ideology’.

Top Stories

Lilian Seenoi Barr
News, Top Stories

Incoming Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council subject to online abuse

29 April 2024
money cash budget euro (2)
News, Top Stories

Five Donegal Family Resource Centres to benefit from €85,000 of additional funding

29 April 2024
IPU National Pharmacy Conference 26th-27th April at Radisson Blu Hotel, Athlone Co. Westmeath. Pictured was President of The Irish Pharmacy Union Tom Murray. Picture Jason Clarke
News, Top Stories

Donegal based pharmacist officially appointed as President of IPU

29 April 2024
Murvagh Beach
News, Top Stories

Beach accessible wheelchair and hoist to be launched at Murvagh

29 April 2024
