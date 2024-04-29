Strabane Councillor Jason Barr resigns from SDLP

Strabane Councillor Jason Barr has announced he is resigning from the SDLP.

He has confirmed that he will continue his tenure as an Independent.

Over the weekend, Cllr Barr released a joint statement with Cllr Shauna Cusack to say that they were disappointed and frustrated over the party’s removal of them from the selection process to be the next Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council.

There was to be a selection convention this evening but the SDLP instead made a decision to put forward just one candidate in Councillor Lilian Seenoi-Barr.

In his statement this morning, Councillor Jason Barr says his decision to resign has nothing to do with the party locally but rather management and HQ.

He has wished Cllr Seenoi-Barr well as she prepares to take up her role as Mayor.

Cllr Barr says since he expressed his disappointment, he has been met with silence from the party: