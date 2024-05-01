Diabetes Ireland seeks meetings with Minister Donnelly and the HSE to discuss service shortfalls in Donegal

The Donegal branch of Diabetes Ireland is seeking a meeting with Health Minister Stephen Donnelly and the HSE as soon as possible to discuss how inequalities in accessing diabetes care in Donegal can be tackled.

Statement in full –

DIABETES CARE IN LETTERKENNY UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL STILL UNRESOLVED

Despite ongoing efforts by the Donegal branch of Diabetes Ireland to improve adult

diabetes services in Letterkenny University Hospital (LUH), the critical situation

remains unresolved with little or no engagement by the government and the HSE.

No solutions have yet been found to solve the situation. Although multiple

Parliamentary Questions were asked by local TDs, the replies are not satisfactory

and don’t suggest any solutions for more than 500 adults with type 1 diabetes

receiving diabetes care in Donegal.

Of the 522 adults attending LUH, 387 are currently awaiting a review appointment.

Of those waiting, 236 are waiting for less than 6 months (61%). Almost 40% wait for

much longer (112 people up to 2 years, and 39 even longer than that), which means

that the clinical guidelines recommendations for adults with type 1 diabetes from

2018 are not being met (diabetes review appointment bi-annually, every 6 months).

These delays are directly associated with the lack of staffing and under-resourced

diabetes team in LUH. Although multiple consultant posts are approved, there is

currently only one consultant endocrinologist privately contracted for 12 hours per

week to provide outpatient diabetes services.

The Donegal Branch of Diabetes Ireland hopes to meet the Minister for Health and

the HSE as soon as possible to tackle these inequalities in accessing diabetes care

in Donegal. The Branch has suggested having consultant endocrinologists from

Galway provide some temporary outreach outpatient diabetes satellite clinics for

adult patients with Type 1 diabetes which will help alleviate the situation there until

the vacant posts are filled. Hopefully, a meeting with the HSE might shed some

further light on the suggestion.

