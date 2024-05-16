Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Call for meeting to progress development of facilities at Donegal’s beaches

Donegal County Council is being urged to convene a meeting of all relevant departments to discuss how best to progress the development of facilities at Donegal’s beaches.

The issue was raised by Cllr Anthony Molloy, who told members that many beaches in West Donegal are seeing substantial increases in the number of visitors, but don’t have car parking or toilets.

Officials said as well as the provision of services, there are also issues of maintenance to consider.

Cllr Molloy says these are issues that need to be discussed:

